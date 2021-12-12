Alia Bhatt Goes 'Oh Myyy' As Mom Soni Razdan Digs Out Old Pics Of Her Childhood; Watch

Looks like Alia Bhatt was born to be an actor, and her childhood pictures are the proof! Look for yourself as her mother Soni Razdan has decided to dig out old pictures and memories of her family and shared them on her Instagram handle. In the montage video shared by Razdan, little Alia Bhatt can be seen making several appearances along with her dad Mahesh Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Sharing the video, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan wrote, "When we were younger, so much younger than today." To this, Alia Bhatt was quick to react and dropped a surprising comment. She wrote, "Oh Myyyyyy," expressing her delight for all the beautiful memories.

Alia Bhatt at 'RRR' Trailer

Alia Bhatt has several big projects in the pipeline, including SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. The trailer of the film was launched a couple of days back, for which several launches and press conferences were conducted in states down south. Alia Bhatt was accompanied by her co-stars and lead stars of RRR including Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. The trailer of the film has been well-received by all the fans who instantly gathered in large numbers around the theatres where the trailer launch was scheduled. As soon as the trailer dropped online, it broke all the records of most views and likes on all films' trailers in the south Indian film industry. The Raazi actress made several appearances in the three-minute-long trailer and left her fans excited than ever. RRR will release in theatres on January 7, 2022.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

Apart from RRR, Bhatt will also see her much-awaiting superhero-drama flick Brahmastra releasing soon. This will be the first time that the actor will be seen starring opposite her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Brahmastra is directed by Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani fame Ayan Mukerji who is all set to announce the release date of the film soon. Taking to his social media handle, Ayan Mukerji wrote, ''On December 15, we are launching our motion poster and introducing out Shiva at an exclusive fan event! Come, be a part of the world of Brahmāstra with us! With love and light, Ranbir, Alia & Ayan.''