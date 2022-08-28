Alia Bhatt Hails 'Brahmastra' Promotions After She 'gets Into IIT'; 'I Can Proudly Say...'

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is currently on cloud nine. While the actor is all set to welcome her first baby with husband Ranbir Kapoor, she is also gearing up for the release of her most awaited film Brahmastra. Moreover, she also ''got into'' IIT Bombay but only for an hour.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Darlings star left her fans in splits as she penned a hilarious caption in her latest post. Alia Bhatt announced a promotional event for her upcoming film Brahmasra at IIT Bombay via her IG handle. In the caption, she hailed the film's promotions as she got a chance to get into the institute even though for just an hour. Alia Bhatt wrote, "IIT Bombay .. here we come!!! thanks to promotions at least I can proudly say I got into IIT (for one hour)."

In the pictures, Alia flaunted her baby bump in a brown shirt and flared jeans. She opted for light makeup and left her locks open. The actor accessorised her look with a pair of gold hoops and a few rings.

The actor's fans were left amazed by her funny caption as they could not help but laugh at it. A fan dropped laughing emojis in the comments section and lauded the actor for the caption. An Instagram user wrote, "Heh the caption (laughing emoji)." Another penned, "Yesss the caption."

Alia Bhatt croons Kesariya during Brahmastra promotions

A video of the Gangubai Kathiawadi star is surfacing on the internet in which she could be heard singing Kesariya. The actor was seen sitting on a stage at IIT Bombay, she took a mic and began singing the track. Ranbir Kapoor, who was seated beside her, cheered for her along with the audience. Watch the video here.

Details about Brahmastra

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is one of the most awaited films based on Indian mythology. The movie will mark the maiden collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Apart from them, the film will also see Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.

