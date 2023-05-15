Alia Bhatt, Harry Styles, IU: Celebs Set To Attend Gucci Cruise 2024 Runway Show

Quick links:
The Gucci Cruise 2024 runway show will be held at Gyeongbokgung Palace, Seoul on May 16. This event will mark Gucci's 25 years in South Korea. Take a look at celebrites who will attemd the event.
Alia Bhatt recently became the first Indian Global ambassador of Gucci. She was snapped at the airport on Sunday as she headed to Seoul.
Gucci's ambassador and The Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actress Shin Min-ah star will also grace the event.
Harry Styles has been a brand ambassador for Gucci since 2019. He will join the other brand ambassadors at the event.