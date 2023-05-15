Last Updated:

Alia Bhatt, Harry Styles, IU: Celebs Set To Attend Gucci Cruise 2024 Runway Show

The Gucci Cruise 2024 runway show will be held at Gyeongbokgung Palace, Seoul on May 16. This event will mark Gucci's 25 years in South Korea.

Written By
Hardika Gupta
Alia Bhatt recently became the first Indian Global ambassador of Gucci. She was snapped at the airport on Sunday as she headed to Seoul. 

The official Instagram page of Gucci confirmed the news of NewJeans Hanni attending the event. 

Gucci's ambassador and The Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actress Shin Min-ah star will also grace the event. 

Lee Ji Eun, popularly known as IU, is confirmed to be attending the event. 

Harry Styles has been a brand ambassador for Gucci since 2019. He will join the other brand ambassadors at the event. 

Dakota Johnson became Gucci's ambassador in 2017. She will be attending the runway show. 

Lim Ji-yeon, who played the role of an antagonist in The Glory, will be attending the event. 

Hospital Playlist actor Shin Hyun Bin is expected to attend the event. 

