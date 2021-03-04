Alia Bhatt Has Several Fans Asking Her To Post Picture Of RK Or An Update On Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to post a question asking fans for their honest suggestions to what she should post next on her timeline. To her surprise, fans responded to her saying that they wished to see pictures of herself with Ranbir Kapoor and have a Brahmastra update. The responses that came pouring in shocked the actor as well, who later posted the suggestions on her stories accepting that that is exactly what she will post next.

A number of fans commented on the same thing asking for either a pic of Alia with Ranbir Kapoor or an update for Brahmastra. The fans of the actor seemed fascinated by the film and wrote that they wished to see stills or at least have some update about the film and its progression. Alia Bhatt herself seemed surprised as she captioned the images finally admitting that she will post the following pictures. As the actor was asked to post pictures of herself with Ranbir Kapoor and also post a Brahmastra update, Alia merged the two requests in one single post. The actor eventually did post a picture from the sets of Brahmastra where she appeared alongside her co-actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Before she did that, close to 3 whole pages of fans asked Allia Bhatt for a picture of herself with Ranbir Kapoor or a Brahmastra update. The actor posted screenshots of the request that she had been receiving since she put up the suggestion box on her previous story. To her fans' surprise, Alia did live up to their expectations and suggestions, by posting an image from the sets of Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor right beside her along with the director Ayaan Mukerji. The same picture was posted to her story as well as posted on her timeline. In the picture, the trio can be seen holding their sheets in hand as they glance upon a huge statue of a Goddess in front of them. The red and blue shades that surrounded the set gave it a mystic look. In the next image, the trio was seated on chairs and was clicked in a candid moment as they smiled for the camera in front of them. Upon sharing the images, the actor wrote that she feels it's a blessing to be on the journey with the boys. She ended the caption by saying the pictures are just the beginning. Fans were pleased with the image and praised the actor for an amazing post.

