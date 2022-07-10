Alia Bhatt Hugs Ranbir Kapoor After Latter Surprises Her At Airport; Fans Say 'how Sweet'

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is currently busy with her debut international project, Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. Ever since it was announced, Alia has been constantly treating fans with updates on the film. From sharing fun BTS pictures to sharing pictures with her co-stars, the actor is leaving no stones unturned in giving fans a sneak peek into the highly anticipated project.



The Gangubai Kathiawadi star recently wrapped the shoot of the Gal Gadot starrer film and returned to Mumbai. However, the soon-to-be mom was surprised by her husband Ranbir Kapoor who arrived at the airport to pick up her lady love. The duo even shared a romantic moment with each other.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share a sweet hug at the Mumbai airport

On Saturday night, actor Ranbir Kapoor surprised Alia Bhatt after he came to the Mumbai airport to give a warm welcome to her beloved wife who just returned from the shoot of Heart of Stone in London. At the airport, Alia was spotted donning an oversized white shirt and black pants. She completed the look with a sling bag and a pair of white sneakers.

As soon as the 29-year-old actor headed out of the airport and made her way toward her car, she was stunned to see her husband seating in the car. After seeing Ranbir, Alia's happiness knew no bounds and she rushed into the car to hug him. The couple then shared a romantic hug with each other. Glimpses of Alia and Ranbir's adorable moments are doing rounds on the internet.

Here, take a look:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans showered love on the couple. One of the users wrote, "how sweet 😍😍😍😍" another wrote "How cute yrrr😍😍", while the other user called "Ranbir best husband 😍😍."

Alia Bhatt announces the wrap of Heart of stone

Earlier, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared a sweet pic with her Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot. In the picture, the two are seen all smiles as they pose for a happy selfie. Alia wrote in the caption, " Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!! ☀️☀️☀️☀️But for now ..I’m coming home babyyyyyy ❤️💃"

Take a look:

Image: Instagram@neetu54