Alia Bhatt Hugs Rekha In Viral Video, Fans Say 'two Divas In One Frame'

Alia Bhatt and Rekha got together at an awards night in Mumbai on Monday. Fans are loving them together in one frame. Images and videos from the time are going viral on social media and netizens are sharing their loving comments. Many praised the the actresses' looks and Rekha's timeless beauty in particular.

Alia opted for a traditional white saree as she stepped out in the evening. It featured a silver border and floral embroidery. The netted blouse she wore also had similar detailing. She kept hair open and the dewy makeup complemented the look perfectly. Alia has been receiving praise for losing her post-pregnancy weight and the latest outing is proof that she has been working hard on getting back in shape post the birth of her daughter Raha.

Rekha is an epitome of beauty

Rekha looked stunning as ever as she stepped out for the awards night. She wore a golden-yellow saree and tied her hair in the signature sleek bun, with gajra tied over it. In a video that has been going viral, Rekha and Alia could be seen hugging each other and shared some candid moments. Later, at the red carpet, they posed together.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

Alia Bhatt will be seen in the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is directed by Karan Johar. The film reunites the Darlings actress with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. After several delays, it will release on the big screens on July 28. Apart from this, she will also be featuring in her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone oppsite Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The actioner will stream on Netflix sometime this year.