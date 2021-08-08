Alia Bhatt In List Of Kapoor Family Stars? Ranbir's Cousin Karisma Kapoor Has Fun Reaction

The Kapoor family could be called the 'First Family of Hindi Cinema' as their contribution to the industry has been unparalleled. A legacy started by Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor and carried forward by the generation of Rishi Kapoor, has been continued by Karisma, Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor and their cousins. With Ranbir reportedly set to marry Alia Bhatt, should his future wife also be counted as one of the Kapoors who made a mark in the film industry?

Alia Bhatt as Kapoor? Ranbir's cousin Karisma keeps lips zipped

It was on Super Dancer season 4 where Karisma Kapoor recently made an appearance in the absence of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, amid the latter's husband Raj Kundra's arrest. A contestant asked Karisma how many actors were there in her family. The actor first said she too was not aware because there were countless actors.

She then went on to narrate the entire list of actors, starting from her great grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor, grandfather Raj Kapoor, as well as Shashi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, and their respective wives Geeta Bali and Jennifer Kendall, followed by Prem Nath, Rajendra Kumar, then her father Randhir Kapoor, uncles Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor, Karisma's mother Babita, and then herself, her sister Kareena, cousins Ranbir, Armaan and Aadar Jain, Shashi Kapoor's children Karan and Sanjana, and grandson Zahan Kapoor was the latest to enter the industry.

She then said that she had listed over 20 names. As co-judge Anurag Basu quipped about adding Alia Bhatt too to the list, Karisma smilingly refused to make a statement and gestured sealing her lips.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship

Ranbir and Alia have been in a relationship for over 3 years and they had confirmed it in 2018. In 2020, the former had revealed that they were to tie the knot in 2020, but could not do so due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latter is a regular at the Kapoor family events and she's also regularly snapped along with Ranbir's mother Neetu to oversee the construction of a new house that they are reportedly planning to shift into.

Meanwhile, the couple is set to make their first appearance on the big screen, with the much-delayed Brahmastra.

