Alia Bhatt-inspired Traditional Looks For Your Wedding Wardrobe; See Pictures

To say that Alia Bhatt grew up in Bollywood would not be an understatement. She is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood and is also considered as a style icon. With her cute smile, Alia Bhatt can make anything look alluring. She treats her fans not only with her fabulous movies but also with her pictures on social media. Here are a few pictures of the Raazi actor for your wedding collection.

Kurta Pallazo

Alia Bhatt looks regal in this Indian look. The actress has paired up a stylish Indian suit in white. The actress has worn a matching kurta palazzo set that looks quirky with the spaghetti straps. The actress has delicately held the dupatta while posing for the camera. Alia has kept it simple with just a pair of chunky earrings.

Sharara Pant

Alia Bhatt wore a green sharara pant with similar kurta and dupatta. The highlight of the outfit was definitely off white polka dots. Alia opted for a sleek bun and accentuated earrings to complete the look.

Lehenga

In this picture, Alia is rocking the pink look. She can be seen holding a potli bag and a jaw-dropping ring. The open hair and decent makeup added to the look. The diva knows how to walk hand in hand with the current trend and raise the bar with her confidence.

