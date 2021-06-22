Alia Bhatt Inspires Fans To Aim High In Her Latest Post; See Picture

Alia Bhatt has always used her Instagram handle to spread positivity with her fans and followers. She has a special highlight, titled The Good Word, on her Instagram account dedicated to sharing motivational and positivity quotes. The Bollywood actor has, yet again, taken to the social media site to share a motivational quote with her fans.

Printed on a white and bue background, the Hindi quote in the Instagram Story read, "Manzil chaahe jitni bhi oonchi ho parantu raastehamesha apne pairon ke neeche hi hote hai", which was roughly translated to "No matter how far the destination feels, the path of the journey will always be beneath one's feet." The latest addition to Alia's The Good Word was quoted by an unnamed person.

Alia Bhatt shares positive and motivational quote

On the work front, Alia is expecting the release of three of her films. The actor will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi in the titular role. The movie is helmed by Bhansali who is a part of the panel of producers along with Jayantilala Gada. Gangubai is set to be a crime drama biopic based on the real-life of Gangubai Kothewali. Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ajay Devgn, Indira Tiwari, Emraan Hashmi are set to be a part of the star cast of the movie along with Bhatt. The movie will be released theatrically on July 30, 2021, in Hindi and Telugu.

Other than this, Alia will also be seen in Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli's RRR. The movie will feature NTR Jr, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and many others. Rajamouli's upcoming movie will be based on fictional events of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju uniting as friends and defeating the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad together. The movie, produced under the banners Lyca Productions and Pen Studios, is expected to release on October 31, 2021.

Alia will also feature next to beau Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's trilogy Brahmastra: Part One of Three. The highly anticipated movie boasts of a star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, Prateik Babbar and Dimple Kapadia along with Bhatt and Kapoor. The movie has been postponed multiple times ever since the initial release August 15, 2019, was announced. An official release date for the movie is yet to be announced by the makers.

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

