Alia Bhatt Is 'all Hearts' For Ranbir Kapoor's Teaser Poster Of 'Shamshera'

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared the poster of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie 'Shamshera'. Alia was all heart for Ranbir's upcoming film.

Alia Bhatt

As Ranbir Kapoor turned a year older, makers of his upcoming film Shamshera treated fans with a teaser poster of the movie. Looks like it wasn't just the fans who were excited about the teaser, but also Alia Bhatt. Alia took to her Instagram and expressed her excitement as she shared the teaser poster of Shamshera. The duo recently grabbed the spotlight as they were seen heading to Jodhpur to celebrate Kapoor's birthday.

Alia Bhatt all hearts for beau Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera teaser poster

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and showed her support for Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming project. The Highway actor shared the teaser poster of Kapoor's upcoming movie Shamshera. As she shared the poster, Alia used several heart-eyes emoticons. Shamshera is touted to be an action thriller flick and will also star Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The movie is slated to release on March 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, Alia had earlier taken to her Instagram handle to share a rare photo with Kapoor on his birthday. As she shared the photo she wrote, "happy birthday my life," with a heart emoticon. The duo will soon be seen in the superhero movie Brahmāstra, the movie will be the first of the planned trilogy. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. The movie was slated to release on December 4, 2020, but was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

