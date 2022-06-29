Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently beaming with joy as the much-loved pair is expecting their first baby together. Ever since the news of Alia's pregnancy surfaced online, the couple's fans can't keep calm. From Ranbir buying clothes for the baby to Alia wrapping up all her pending films, currently, social media is buzzing with various speculations.

However, amidst all the speculations Alia was recently seen taking some time off from her busy schedule and spending her day with several B-town celebrities, including Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Natasha Poonawalla, and many others. Glimpses from Alia's recent outing are doing rounds on the internet.

Inside Alia Bhatt's day out in London with Kareena Kapoor and others

Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for her Hollywood debut film, Heart of Stone alongside actor Gal Gadot. While Alia is busy with her first international project, a lot of Bollywood celebrities are currently enjoying their vacation in London. Recently Alia along with other celebs had a small get-together.

On June 28, Bollywood's ace designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram stories and shared a series of pictures that gave fans a sneak peek into the stars' day out in London. The pictures featured Manish along with Kareena Kapoor, businesswomen Natasha Poonawalla and others. However, Alia's photo managed to grab the netizens' attention. The soon-to-be mom was seen posing with the designer for a radiant selfie where she was seen donning a white shirt with gold hoop earrings. She completed her overall look with a pair of black sunglasses and a low pony. Sharing the picture on his Instagram, Manish wrote, "Taking in the London Sun."

Here, take a look at the glimpses:

Alia Bhatt pens gratitude note following her & Ranbir's pregnancy announcement

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and shared a pic with Ranbir while penning down a gratitude note for all the love she has received post the pregnancy announcement. Alia wrote, "Overwhelmed with all the love! Have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings! Thank you to every single one of you."

Take a look:

