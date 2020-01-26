Alia Bhatt Joins The LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder Challenge With 'son'

Alia Bhatt has her social media game on point with her latest update on Instagram. Taking the trending 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder' meme a notch higher, the Dear Zindagi actor shared a hilarious post with different poses of her cat, Edward. The caption of the post was the cherry on the cake as it said, "I don't think any human being can beat this 😬" and it left her followers in splits looking at the adorable white Persian cat.

Take a look:

Read | Inside 'Chef' Alia Bhatt's kitchen: Actor attempts sabzi recipe for the first time; Watch

If one diligently follows Alia Bhatt's Instagram, one will notice her love for her pet cat Edward, fondly called 'Eddie' by the actor. The male white Persian cat, whose introduction in Alia's family was announced three years ago in 2017 through Instagram, seems to be a naughty feline who makes frequent appearances on Bhatt's social media. In one of her posts, Alia even went on to describe Edward as her 'son'.

Have a look at Edward's posts:

Read | Alia Bhatt refutes rumours of injury on film sets, slams publications in a long post

Read | Alia Bhatt left injured while shooting for film, shares update on recovery

What's next for Alia Bhatt?

On the work front, Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji' s Brahmastra. The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Alia is also preparing for her Telugu debut with S.S. Rajamouli's RRR. She also has Karan Johar's Takht in her kitty.

Read | Alia Bhatt on successes & failures: "Sometimes you have to go wrong in order to go right"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.