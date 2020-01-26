The Debate
Alia Bhatt Joins The LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder Challenge With 'son'

Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt loves cats and there is no denying the fact that she adores her pet male Persian cat. The three-year-old Edward often makes it to the actor's posts.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has her social media game on point with her latest update on Instagram. Taking the trending 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder' meme a notch higher, the Dear Zindagi actor shared a hilarious post with different poses of her cat, Edward. The caption of the post was the cherry on the cake as it said, "I don't think any human being can beat this 😬" and it left her followers in splits looking at the adorable white Persian cat. 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Read | Inside 'Chef' Alia Bhatt's kitchen: Actor attempts sabzi recipe for the first time; Watch

If one diligently follows Alia Bhatt's Instagram, one will notice her love for her pet cat Edward, fondly called 'Eddie' by the actor. The male white Persian cat, whose introduction in Alia's family was announced three years ago in 2017 through Instagram, seems to be a naughty feline who makes frequent appearances on Bhatt's social media. In one of her posts, Alia even went on to describe Edward as her 'son'.

Have a look at Edward's posts:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Read | Alia Bhatt refutes rumours of injury on film sets, slams publications in a long post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Read | Alia Bhatt left injured while shooting for film, shares update on recovery

What's next for Alia Bhatt?

On the work front, Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji' s Brahmastra. The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Alia is also preparing for her Telugu debut with S.S. Rajamouli's RRR. She also has Karan Johar's Takht in her kitty.

Read | Alia Bhatt on successes & failures: "Sometimes you have to go wrong in order to go right"

 

 

