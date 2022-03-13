After celebrating the success of her latest outing Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt is now gearing up to turn 29 in two days. The actor has a tradition of celebrating her birthday with her girl gang, which includes her mother, Soni Razdan, and elder sister Shaheen Bhatt. This year too, Alia Bhatt seemingly has plans for her 29th birthday as she was recently spotted at the airport ahead of flying to an unknown destination via a private jet.

Alia Bhatt was recently photographed in Mumbai as she left for her birthday vacation to an unknown destination. The actor wore a set of black coloured pullover and matching pyjamas. The actor kept her look simple and wore white-framed sunglasses and carried a black handbag.

Along with Alia Bhatt, her mother Soni Razdan was also spotted stepping out of her car. The veteran star wore a pink-coloured top with white pants. She left her hair open and had a brown bag in her hand. Shaheen Bhatt also joined them wearing a denim jacket. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the mother-daughters trio wore face masks for protection.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shaheen Bhatt also shared a picture of Alia Bhatt. The Brahmastra star was sitting in their car as she smiled for a photo. Shaheen Bhatt wrote, "Birthday time," sharing the picture.

Alia Bhatt has a tradition of celebrating her birthday with her girl gang. Last year too, the actor spent time with her mother and sister. Neetu Kapoor also joined the birthday bash as per Soni Razdan's picture. Sharing the photo, the Bollywood veteran wrote, "There cannot be a better prescription for a wonderful evening than a lot of great food with a few great people."

On Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in the hit film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor is now gearing up for the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR, scheduled for March 25, 2022. Alia Bhatt also has Brahmastra in her kitty, where she is set to star alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She will also star alongside Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and make her production debut with Darlings.

Image: Varinder Chawla