Post the success of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi after the pandemic, actor Alia Bhatt has several interesting projects lined up. One of the major developments in her career is that the star is all set for her Hollywood debut.

After spreading her charm with her craft and stupendous acting skills in India, the actor is set to expand her avenues with her first international project. Following her wedding to actor and longtime boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, the Udta Punjab artiste has jetted off to begin the shooting of her debut Hollywood project Heart of Stone.

Alia Bhatt jets off to begin shooting for debut International project

The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture to explain the jitters as she jetted off to the shoot location. Netflix’s international spy thriller will also star Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. It is being directed by Tom Harper. The star felt like a 'newcomer again'. She posted a selfie and wrote, "And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk. (sic)"

Arjun Kapoor was one of the first ones to extend luck and wrote, "International Khiladi." Alia's mother, veteran actor Soni Razdan wrote, "Wishing you all the luck in the whole world." Her sister Shaheen Bhatt penned a beautiful note in the comment section and wrote, "Life is now making possible what was absolutely inevitable! The WORLD is your playground! And you will dazzle even more! So proud!"

The upcoming film, Heart Of Stone is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger are bankrolling the project with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn and Pilot Wave’s Gadot and Jaron Varsano. Harper, Rucka, and Patty Whitcher are exec producing. Further details on the storyline have been kept under wraps.

According to various media reports, the story of the forthcoming intriguing drama revolves around Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot), an intelligence operative. She is the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.

On International Women's Day, March 8, Netflix announced Alia Bhatt's association with the project on Instagram. "Starting our day by announcing (and SCREAMING!!!) that @aliaabhatt is going to be in #HeartOfStone (sic)," the official page of the giant streaming platform wrote then.