Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif And Others Wish Shweta Bachchan Nanda On Her 47th Birthday

On Shweta Nanda's 47th birthday on March 17, the Bollywood fraternity poured in their wishes for her. Shweta is known for being an author and a former model before she launched her own fashion label called MXS in 2018. Here is a lookout at the adorable birthday wishes shared by Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt as well as the Bachchan family for Shweta Nanda.

Celebs wish Shweta Bachchan-Nanda on her 47th birthday

Bollywood celebs like Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt took to social media to share their wishes for Shweta Nanda. While Katrina Kaif wrote, “Happiest birthday most loveliest human being @shwetabachchan. May all your dreams come true” on her Instagram story, Alia Bhatt also shared her wish for Shweta, writing "Happy birthday beautiful. Hope you have the best day." on her Instagram story. Take a look at the screenshots of Katrina and Alia's Instagram stories below.

Image credits: Katrina kaif Instagram story

Image credits: Alia Bhatt Instagram story

Along with her Bollywood friends, Shweta's family also wished her on their individual social media account. While daughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram to share a message for her parents. She wrote "Happy birthday mom and dad. Nothing better than you." While Shweta celebrates her 47th birthday on March 17, her husband Nikhil Nanda celebrates his birthday on March 18.

Abhishek Bachchan also took to Instagram to wish his sister. The actor shared a childhood throwback picture of both of them with their father. Abhishek wrote "Happy birthday to the big sis. Love you." Take a look at his post.

A look at Shweta Bachchan's latest Instagram post

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's last Instagram post was shared more than a month back. Shweta had posted a picture of her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, as she launched a project called Project Naveli in India. Shweta had captioned the post as, "Mom brag".

Shweta Nanda is an author who wrote the best selling novel called Paradise Towers. She is also known for her designer label that she launched in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising a few years ago. The author and columnist is married to Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda. The duo has two kids together, namely Navya Naveli and Agastya.

