Alia Bhatt Kicks Off 'Darlings' After 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'; Shares Reason To Seek Wishes

Alia Bhatt is close to completing a decade in the film industry as an actor, and is now jumping into new territory, production. Months after announcing her first venture, Darlings, the actor has kicked off the shooting of the movie. She stated that despite taking up the new role, she was first an actor, and a nervous one too.

Alia Bhatt kickstarts Darlings shoot

Alia made the announcement of the start of the shooting of Darlings by posting photos from her vanity van, where she could be seen gearing up for the shot. The Udta Punjab star had smiles and focus as she went through the script and her part in it.

Announcing ‘day one of Darlings’, she wrote that though it was her first film as a producer, she will ‘always be an actor first & forever.’ She wrote that she was not aware of what made her nervous, as, before the start of a new film, she got a ‘nervous tingling energy’ all over her body. The 28-year-old wrote that she dreamt about ‘messing up’ her lines, becoming ‘jumpy’ and even reaching sets '15 minutes early' fearing that she would be late.

Alia stated that it was a feeling that would ‘never go away’ and ‘it shouldn’t,’ she wrote, as she stated that being nervous and feeling unsure also meant that one really cared.

The actor also asked her followers to send her luck, as she said that she would need it to match up to her co-actors Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew.

Alia had announced Darlings in March. The makers has termed it as a dark comedy. The movie is being helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, a directorial debut for the writer.

The story is set in Mumbai, in a lower-middle-class neighbourhood, where a mother-daughter duo, played by Alia and Shefali, find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

Ali started the shooting of Darlings, just days after completing the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiwadi. She will also feature in the big-budget multi-starrer RRR.

(With inputs from PTI)

