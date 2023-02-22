Alia Bhatt Lashes At Paps For 'invasion Of Privacy', Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor React

Alia Bhatt recently slammed a news portal for "invading her privacy" and "crossing all lines". Her pictures were leaked online as she was captured unaware. Now, several celebrities from Bollywood took to social media and expressed "disgust" and shock over the incident. They also called out the news portal for their "shameful" act.

Celebrities react to Alia Bhatt's 'invasion of privacy'

Anushka Sharma supported Alia Bhatt and mentioned how the media portal did something similar to her two years back. She took to her Instagram story and wrote, "This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago, we called them out for the same reason. You'd think it would have made them more respectful of people's space and privacy. Absolutely shameful!! They were also the only guys posting photos of our daughter despite repeated requests."

Take a look at her Instagram story here.

Janhvi Kapoor also called out the news portal for their "journalistic accomplishment". She wrote, "This is disgustingly intrusive. This publication has repeatedly done things like this. Including, despite my continuous requests, photographed me unaware; inside the gym I go to while working out through the glass door. In a space that is supposed to be private, where one does not anticipate to get photographed.”

"I understand showing up to places, and in plain sight doing your job. Where there is a mutual understanding of the job of the photographers, and the job and requirements of being a public figure. This stealthiness, zooming into someone's private space without their consent or even awareness and calling it exclusive as if it's a journalistic accomplishment is far from it", she added.

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram story and penned, "Absolutely shameless. This is crossing all limits if a woman isn't feeling safe in her own home forget if she is a public figure or not for a second any sane person who takes photographs of public figures for a living needs to know that this is pathetic conduct & these are people in the media we have trusted and shown implicit faith in believing they are here to do a job not to make women feel unsafe or invade one's privacy. This is nothing short of stalking @mumbaipolice."

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt also expressed her disappointment and said, "So it’s totally cool to point zoom lenses into people’s home while hiding in neighbouring building for content now? Grown men. With cameras. Hiding across the road. Taking surreptitious photos of an unaware woman without her consent in her home. The fact that the person in the photo is a celebrity does not somehow make this okay. If this was any other situation, with any other person - this would be considered harassment and a complete assualt on privacy."

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress' mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor wrote, "This is not right."

More about Alia Bhatt's leaked photos?

Alia Bhatt was in her living room when she saw two shutterbugs clicking her photos. When the news portal shared her images, the actress immediately reshared the photos on her story and slammed the portal for the "gross invasion of her privacy".

She wrote, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me… I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy! There’s a line you just cannot cross and it’s safe to say all lines were crossed today! @mumbaipolice."