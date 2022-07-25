Alia Bhatt Leaves Preity Zinta, Soni Razdan Stunned With 'pregnancy Glow'; See Pics

Soon-to-be-mom Alia Bhatt recently stepped out in a bright yellow dress for the trailer launch of her forthcoming black-comedy drama Darlings. The actor was a ray of sunshine dressed in the flowy short dress, which was paired with neon pink heels, while her hair was decked neatly in a ponytail.

Ahead of the trailer launch event, Alia gave fans a sneak peek of her look, with many complimenting her for the newfound 'pregnancy glow'. Celebrities like Preity Zinta, Lisa Haydon, Soni Razdan and more dropped heartfelt comments on the actor's post.

Preity Zinta, Soni Razdan & more stunned by Alia Bhatt's 'pregnancy glow'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared two pictures of her posing against a solid backdrop in the stunning yellow outfit hiding her baby bump. In the caption, she mentioned, "It’s DARLINGS day. Trailer out very very very soooooooon."

While fans called Alia 'a ray of sunshine' in her latest glimpses, actor Preity Zinta took to the comments section and wrote, "Your pregnancy glow is (fire emoticons)." Lisa Haydon mentioned, "Glowing Alia."

Apart from them, Alia's mother Soni Razdan and Anusha Dandekar also complimented the star.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Alia's Darlings has been garnering immense praise, with the actor appearing in a never-seen-before avatar alongside Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. The film showcases Vijay's Hamza Sheikh and Alia's Badrunisa as a married couple who get caught up in trouble.

It also explores Alia and Shefali's mother-daughter bond as they navigate their lives in the city while fighting all odds. Dropping the trailer, Alai wrote, "My first film as a producer!!! So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!! DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!"

The film has been co-written and helmed by Jasmeet K. Reen in her directorial debut. It is scheduled to release on the OTT platform Netflix on August 5, 2022. Apart from Darlings, Alia also has films like Brahmastra, Heart of Stone as well as Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/ @AliaABhatt