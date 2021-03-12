Alia Bhatt 'majorly Misses' Someone In Cryptic Post, Fans Believe Its Beau Ranbir Kapoor

Soon after Ranbir Kapoor contracted the contagious coronavirus disease, Alia Bhatt issued a health update confirming that she has tested negative. Now, as beau Ranbir is practising social distancing, Alia Bhatt is missing him majorly as per her post. On Friday, March 12, the Brahmastra actor, took to her Instagram space to share a cryptic post and fans believe it is for Ranbir.

Who is Alia majorly missing?

In the picture shared by the actor, she can be seen holding the hands of an anonymous person very tightly. While captioning the photo, Alia expressed that she is majorly missing the person while keeping their identity confined only to herself. However, ardent fans of the diva were quick to recognise who this person is. Check out the post below:

As soon as the photo surfaced online, fans of the actor quickly identified that Alia is missing beau Ranbir as the latter is currently quarantining. Although Alia has remained tight-lipped about the post, fans are heartily assured that the ‘cute couple’ are desperately waiting to see each other in person. Users have also complimented the Bollywood sweethearts for complying with the COVID-19 guidelines. Here’s a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

It was on Tuesday afternoon when mother Neetu Kapoor confirmed that her son has tested positive for COVID-19. In her statement, Neetu mentioned that the Barfi actor is self-quarantined at home and is following all safety precautions. She wrote, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions”.

Just a day later, Alia Bhatt shared her health update on her Instagram story. She wrote, “I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes! I’m taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all#DoGazKiDoori #MaskHaiZaroori”.

Although Alia has resumed working, she surely misses Ranbir and her latest Instagram post is a testimony to it. On the professional front, Alia is gearing up for the release of the first instalment of Brahmastra. Post this, she has RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi in the pipeline.

(Promo Image Source: Alia Bhatt & Neetu Kapoor Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.