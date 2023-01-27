Alia Bhatt Masters 108 Surya Namaskaras For The First Time, Poses With Sister Shaheen

Alia Bhatt's yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani shared pictures of the actress with her sister Shaheen Bhatt on her Instagram account on Friday (January 27). The trainer mentioned that the sister duo completed 108 Surya Namaskaras before posing for the pictures.

In the shared images, Anshuka and Shaheen Bhatt can be seen smiling broadly as they pose behind Alia, who is clicking the selfies. The actress is dressed in a green tank top and black tights. She also had her hair pulled back in a bun.

Anushka wrote in the caption, "Todays happy faces ☀️ brought to you by 108 Surya Namaskaras @aliaabhatt @shaheenb."

Check out the post here:

The trainer also shared a picture of a smiley Alia on her Instagram story.

Alia-Ranbir welcomed Raha in November last year

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt announced their pregnancy in June and welcomed their daughter Raha in November of the last year. The actor announced her daughter's name with an adorable family picture on Instagram.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in "Heart of Stone", which will mark her Hollywood debut. The spy action thriller, directed by Tom Harper, also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She will also star in Karan Johar's directorial venture "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" alongside Ranveer Singh.