Alia Bhatt Songs From 'SOTY' And Other Films That You Must Add To Your Playlist Right Away

Alia Bhatt is a popular Indian actor who has worked in several successful films in the last few years. The actor is mostly known for working in romantic comedies but she has also starred in some critically acclaimed films, like Raazi, Udta Punjab and Highway., in which she played some bold roles.

The audience also loved her edgy role as Safeena in Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh. Alia has worked across genres like action, romance, comedy, and mysteries.

The last decade was a significant one for Alia as she stepped into the film industry and proved her potential. She has worked in several acclaimed movies and her movie songs have been popular and trending among the audience. Let’s check out some of the best love songs from Alia Bhatt's movies.

Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya

This is considered to be among the best songs of this decade. The song, when it was released, had a strong reception and fans have enjoyed listening to it on repeat. This song also showcased the crackling romance of Alia and Varun in the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. There is also a female version of the song which is sung by Alia.

Ishq Wala Love from Student Of The Year

This was the most popular romantic song of that time when the movie was released. The movie was the debut film for Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan. After this film, Alia and Varun went on to work together again in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Ikk Kudi from Udta Punjab

This song is sung by Diljit Dosanjh. It is from the movie Udta Punjab. In the movie, Alia battles to free herself from the havoc that has wreaked upon her as she gets kidnapped by several goons. Diljit’s beautiful voice surely makes this song emotional.

