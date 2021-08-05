Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor Survey Ranbir Kapoor's Under-construction Bungalow In Bandra

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor were spotted at Ranbir Kapoor's under-construction bungalow on August 4 Wednesday. The duo went to the Krishna Raj Bungalow site in Bandra to inspect the progress of construction. The bungalow is to be Alia's beau, Ranbir Kapoor's new home.

Earlier, Alia visited the site with Ranbir himself in February 2021. The two were snapped at the bungalow site several times. According to reports, Ranbir's father, late Rishi Kapoor was personally involved with the construction project. However, since his demise, Neetu had taken the onus to ensure the Palli Hill home was built perfectly.

The home was an earlier resident of Neetu Kapoor and her husband Late Rishi Kapoor. As the wedding bells ring for Alia and Ranbir, the bungalow is currently being renovated for the couple to shift in soon. Ranbir and Alia have been dating since 2018.

Alia hugged Neetu and fetched coffee for themselves

According to sources, Alia hugged Neetu on her arrival and fetched coffee for both. Alia was dressed in a white printed kurta and grey pants, while Neetu sported a blue tee and a pair of blue ripped denim. Both had masks on during the visit. Both the ladies spoke to the construction workers and the manager to be informed about the work. Alia also was seen pointing out to various parts of the new house. Neetu was also seen keenly listening to Alia's queries.

In the last three years, Alia has become an integral part of the Kapoor family since Ranbir and she started dating. Alia has been spotted in quite a few Kapoor family functions. Recently, Neetu Kapoor also shared a picture with her daughter Riddhima, son Ranbir, granddaughter Samara and Alia, calling them her 'world'. Alia also shared Instagram stories on Neetu Kapoor's birthday. "Happy birthday to the strongest (healthiest) & warmest of them all (heart and sun emojis) Love you @neetu54," she wrote with her post.

On the work front

Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for Luv Ranjan's unnamed project. Meanwhile, Alia is waiting to begin Darlings, which will mark her debut in the production. Both the stars will be seen together in Ayan Mukherji's Bhrahmastra. Besides, Alia is waiting for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi in which she plays the lead role.

(With input from sources) (Image: @NeetuSingh and @AliaBhatt/Instagram)

