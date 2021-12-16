Alia Bhatt On BMC Radar For Violating COVID-19 Norms Post Karan Johar's Party Row

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora had tested positive for Coronavirus on Monday after they attended a dinner party at filmmaker Karan Johar's house. Soon after the two actors had tested positive, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and her daughter Shanaya Kapoor also tested positive. In a statement given by an official of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, new details regarding the spread of COVID after Johar's party have been revealed. Actor Alia Bhatt is also under the radar of BMC.

Alia Bhatt under the radar of BMC

In a statement released by BMC, the official revealed that actor Alia Bhatt has also been placed under the radar for violating COVID norms. As per a report by Bollywood life, Alia had also attended Karan Johar's party but had tested negative and was asked to quarantine. Though Bhatt was asked to quarantine by the BMC, the actor was seen promoting her upcoming movie at an event that took place in Mumbai.

As per the BMC rules, the person who is a high-risk contact of the ones who have contracted the virus is required to home quarantine for 14 days. Alia Bhatt apparently broke the rule by going to Delhi to promote her film Brahmastra post which the health department of BMC had advised the actor to quarantine in the national capital. However, she returned to Mumbai later at night on Wednesday.

Additionally, BMC also revealed that Seema Khan's son and sister were also tested positive and in total 8 people who attended the party and their contacts have tested positive so far. Earlier a team of BMC officials arrived at Shanaya Kapoor's residence to sanitize and fumigate the surroundings. Additionally, COVID-19 tests of Anil Kapoor's driver and Sanjay Kapoor' mother are yet to arrive.

Meanwhile, Kareena had confirmed her diagnosis with a post on her Instagram story and had said that she had isolated herself after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor also stated that her family and staff have received both doses of the vaccine. "I have tested positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon,” she wrote in her story.

Image: Instagram/@aliabhatt