Alia Bhatt On Marriage Plans With Beau Ranbir Kapoor: 'It Shall Happen In Due Time'

Actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently bracing for the release of her highly-anticipated biopic crime drama film Gangubai Kathiawadi, recently revealed her thoughts on marriage with beau actor Ranbir Kapoor. One of the most talked-about lovebirds of Bollywood, the couple are often met with questions about their marriage ever since making their relationship public. Not one to shy away from media attention, the actors have neither confirmed nor denied the possibility of ringing the wedding bells so far

As the duo is counted amongst one of the most sought-after actors of the industry, their forthcoming projects require them to make public appearances which makes it harder for them to escape the eager questions about marriage. Addressing the same, the young actor revealed 'it shall happen' when the time is right.

Alia Bhatt on marriage plans with Ranbir Kapoor

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble during the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi, the 28-year-old was asked if she was irked by the constant questions posed around her wedding with Ranbir. Quipping that she was not necessarily 'bothered' with the questions, Alia added that she felt the spotlight on her marriage plans was a result of many other celebrities getting married. She opined that marriage should be 'led by feelings' and 'done at a right time' when both individuals 'feel comfortable'.

She added that her relationship is filled with love and described Ranbir as 'one of the most fascinating people' in her life. She further talked about having immense love and respect for him, which is echoed by Ranbir's support for her. Concluding her statement, Bhatt believed that the marriage 'shall happen in all good due time' and the 'world will know' when it does happen.

On the professional front, the duo will be seen in Ayan Mukerjee's upcoming Brahmastra, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The couple are reported to have fell in love in the sets of the aforementioned film.

What's next on Alia Bhatt's work front?

On the work front, the actor is preparing for the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. Slated to be released on February 25, the film also features Ajay Devgn as Karim Lala, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari and more. Reportedly, Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi are set to make a cameo in the film.

