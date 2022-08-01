Alia Bhatt Opens Up On Filming Hollywood Debut Amid Pregnancy; 'They Made It So Seamless'

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is currently on cloud nine due to both her professional and personal life. While the actor is currently expecting her first baby with her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor, she is also all set to make her production debut with her upcoming Netflix film Darlings. Apart from these, the actor is also looking forward to making her Hollywood debut with the film Heart Of Stone. As the actor shot for her Hollywood debut during her pregnancy, she recently opened up about her experience.

Alia Bhatt left to shoot her Hollywood debut in May and filmed it for several weeks. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their first pregnancy on June 27 via an adorable Instagram post. In a recent interview with Variety, Alia Bhatt recently opened up about her experience of shooting the film during her pregnancy and revealed how the cast and crew took care of her.

During the chat with the leading daily, Alia Bhatt revealed how shooting for Heart Of Stone was a task for her as it was her first attempt at an action film. She added how there was so much for her to deal with as she was pregnant. However, the cast and crew of the film made it "seamless" and "comfortable" for her. She further added that the entire team took good care of her and treated her well. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star also revealed that there were several safety precautions on sets and the film's team took good care of her even when she felt homesick.

Alia Bhatt said, "It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie." "But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated," she added.

Alia Bhatt on sharing the screen space with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan

Alia Bhatt revealed that she had a "lovely time" shooting with her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan and also with the film's director Tom Harper. Talking about the film, Bhatt mentioned how they are onto something "pretty cool" and she cannot wait for the world to see it.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt