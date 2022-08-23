Alia Bhatt Opens Up On How She Deals With Trolls: 'I Shut Up, Went Home & Did My Work'

Alia Bhatt, who made her acting debut about a decade ago, is currently one of the most bankable actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor has proved her acting mettle with several hits and is now all set to make her Hollywood debut as well. Despite her fame and fan following, the actor is often at the receiving end of trolling. She recently opened up on how she deals with trolls and nepotism debates.

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her latest dark comedy Darlings. While she is also promoting her upcoming film Brahmastra, she recently opened up about how she deals with online trolls that often come her way. In an interview with Mid-Day, the actor revealed that the only way she can shut down trolls and nepotism conversations is through her movies.

She further mentioned how the trolls often leave her feeling bad, but called it a small price to pay for the respect and love she receives for her work. Talking about defending herself, the Brahmastra star mentioned that she cannot keep doing it and quipped that she works hard for her films. She added that she tries to prove herself with her movies.

Alia Bhatt said, "I believed the only way I could shut the conversation down is through my movies. So, don’t respond, don’t feel bad. Of course, I felt bad. But feeling bad is a small price to pay for the work that you are respected and loved for. I shut up, went home and did my work. I delivered a film like Gangubai Kathiawadi." "If you don't like me, don't watch me. I can’t help it. That’s something I can't do (anything about). People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy. It comes easier to me, yes, but I am also working hard for the work that I got," she added.

Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first baby with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, is also gearing up for their maiden collaboration Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The actor will also share screen space with Ranveer Singh in the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from these, she has Jee Le Zaraa and her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone in her kitty.