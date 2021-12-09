Alia Bhatt Or Katrina Kaif: Who Ruled 'Most Tweeted About Bollywood Actors' Charts?

Twitter is considered one of the fastest mediums to buzz with news, views, graphical updates, informative videos, funny posts and memes. The micro-blogging platform has announced some of the top topics, people and trends that contributed the most to these tweets. Among the Bollywood stars, Sonu Sood and Alia Bhatt were the most-tweeted-about actors this year.

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma were the other names in the list. At the same time, Tamil superstar Vijay lead the list for the most-liked and retweeted post in the Entertainment industry.

Alia Bhatt becomes most-tweeted female Bollywood actor in India this year

As per Twitter, Alia Bhatt was the most-tweeted female Bollywood actor. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, took the respective spots in the top 5 list.

Alia did not have a film release this year, but her work on multiple ventures became a talking point. The 28-year-old has multiple films lined up for release in 2022, and the work surrounding these ventures seemed to have interested the Twitteratti.

She will be seen in films like RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, Darlings next year, and also signed 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani this year. Apart from this, the buzz surrounding her alleged wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, also dominated grapevine.

Sonu Sood was in the news for his charitable initiatives that he started during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Income-Tax raids carried out on his properties too attracted headlines. Recently, the news of his sister Malvika joining politics had also made headlines.

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan took the respective spots in the Top 5 after Sonu.

Vijay's post for Beast most-liked and retweeted tweet

Tamil superstar Vijay's post announcing his film Beast was liked by 342.3K persons, and was retweeted 150.6K times, topping the charts in the Entertainment department.

Virat Kohli's tweets on the birth of daughter and MS Dhoni, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet on the Indian cricket team were some of the other highlights of the top lists.