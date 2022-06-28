Alia Bhatt thanked her fans and well-wishers in a gratitude note following her and Ranbir Kapoor's pregnancy announcement. The actor exclaimed that she was 'overwhelmed' with all the love and wishes coming their way, adding that it feels 'so special' to celebrate the couple's big moment with everyone. Along with the note, she shared a rare unseen glimpse of her and Ranbir from a probable pooja ceremony as they smiled with folded hands.

Alia Bhatt pens a gratitude note following her & Ranbir's pregnancy announcement

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday, June 28, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star shared the candid picture and wrote, "Overwhelmed with all the love! Have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings! Thank you to every single one of you (sic)." Take a look.

Earlier in the day, Alia also changed her Instagram display picture to another adorable glimpse of the couple, which the latter's mom Neetu Kapoor had initially shared on her social media handle. In the candid click, the Brahmastra duo looks head over heels in love as they hold each other amid a scenic mountain backdrop. Sharing the picture, Neetu Kapoor had written, "God bless," to which Alia reacted by mentioning, "My favourite picture."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor all set to become parents

Making her pregnancy revelation on Monday via Instagram, Alia uploaded a candid glimpse of her and Ranbir for an ultrasound appointment. While Alia is seen lying on the hospital bed, Ranbir sits beside her as they look at a monitor. In the caption, she stated, "Our baby ….. coming soon."

On the work front, they're also gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi adventure film Brahmastra, the trailer of which was unveiled recently. The project also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. It will be released on September 9. Before that, Ranbir will star in Shamshera, which is releasing on July 22.