Alia Bhatt Picks Ranbir Kapoor From Airport, Her Romantic Gesture For Him Goes Viral

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are leaving no stone unturned to paint the town red. Recently, the couple was snapped at the Mumbai airport where the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress arrived to receive her hubby. What happened later simply left the fans in awe.

Ranbir walked to his car outside the airport and found Alia there. And as he sat inside the car, she adorably touched his face and fixed his hair. Ever since their mushy moment's video has come out, it has been doing rounds on social media.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Ranbir Kapoor's shout-out to wife Alia and daughter Raha

During a promotional event at a university in Delhi, Ranbir Kapoor wished his wife Alia Bhatt, and their daughter Raha Kapoor on Valentine's day. He said, "Happy Valentine's Day to all of you guys. Sabse pehle, I would like to wish my two loves a Happy Valentine's Day - my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls and I miss you."

Ranbir's adorable gesture won the Alia's heart and she showered praises on him. Reacting to the her husband's message, Alia wrote, "Cutest human ever."

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Love Story

Post dating for a while, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in early 2022 and were blessed with a baby girl Raha in November, the same year. They shared a glimpse of their daughter and revealed her name through a post. Alia wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss."

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh is set to hit the theatres in 28th July 2023.