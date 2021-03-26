Alia Bhatt Praises Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin Aadar Jain's New Song; Calls Him 'too Cute'

Student of the Year star Alia Bhatt showed her support for her beau Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain's movie song on her social media. Hello Charlie released their new song 'One Two One Two Dance!' on Youtube and Alia did not miss this opportunity to welcome the actor. The young actress not only promoted Hello Charlie song but also gave a shout to the upcoming movie. Check out Alia Bhatt's Instagram story and Aadar Jain's Hello Charlie song.

Alia Bhatt supports Aadar Jain

Alia Bhatt posted stories on her Instagram in support of Aadar Jain's movie Hello Charlie by sharing the full song on her story. She complimented Aadar in the Instagram story by writing that Aadar was 'too cute' in this song. Alia also shared the trailer of Aadar's new movie and wrote that even though she was late for the party, she cannot wait to meet Charlie.

Pic Credit: Alia Bhatt Instagram.

About Aadar Jain's Hello Charlie

Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain's debut movie was Qaidi Band in 2017 and Hello Charlie would be his first movie since 2018. The highly anticipated Hello Charlie is directed by Pankaj Saraswat and produced under Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The plot of the movie revolves around Charlie who is given the job of transporting a gorilla named Toto from Mumbai to Diu just when a billionaire, clad in a gorilla costume, escapes Mumbai.

Aadar Jain will be seen alongside veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff who will play the role of M. D. Makwana, the billionaire on an escapade. In the supporting cast, the audience will watch actors like Shlokka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Rajpal Yadav. Hello Charlie release date is to be on the 9th of April 2021 on Amazon Prime.

About Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's romance

The popular Bollywood couple made their relationship official in 2018 and since then the duo has not stopped flaunting their relationship in public. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been spotted together on several occasions from attending parties to weddings. Recently, Alia uploaded a picture with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji while shooting for their upcoming movie BrahmÄstra.

Promo Pic Credit: Alia Bhatt and Aadar Jain Instagram

