Mumbai Police Reaches Out To Alia Bhatt, Asks Actor To File Formal Complaint

After Alia Bhatt accused a news portal of invading her privacy, Mumbai police have reached out to the actress and asked her to file an official complaint in the matter. This came soon after the Gangubai Kathiawadi star slammed the portal for the "gross invasion of her privacy". The actress told Mumbai police that her PR team is in touch with the news portal in the matter.

"Mumbai Police has contacted actor Alia Bhatt & asked her to file a complaint in the matter where a photographer clicked her private pictures & these pictures were published on an online portal. The actor has told police that her PR team is in touch with the concerned portal," Mumbai Police told ANI.

More on Alia Bhatt's 'invasion of privacy'?

Alia Bhatt was in her living room when she saw two people clicking her pictures. When the media portal shared her photos on social media, the actress immediately re-shared them on her story and called out the portal for "crossing all the boundaries."

She wrote, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me… I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy! There’s a line you just cannot cross and it’s safe to say all lines were crossed today! @mumbaipolice."

Celebrities and family support Alia Bhatt

After Alia Bhatt shared her concern about her 'invasion of privacy' on social media, celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor and Alia's family members, namely her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan also slammed the news portal for sharing her images without consent on social media.