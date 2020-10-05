Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Tara Sutaria & Others Who Adopted Furry Friends Amid Lockdown

Many celebrities across Bollywood and Hollywood have turned towards their furry friends to seek comfort and consolation during the coronavirus outbreak. While some have provided homes to pups and kitties, others are helping them foster amid the pandemic. During the lockdown, the stars did not only invest their time in learning healthy habits like reading, cooking and home-gardening. Several of them seemed to be extremely happy to adopt a new friend and became proud parents to new pups and kitties. Here’s a quick glimpse of celebs who have opened their houses to new furry companions.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, took to Instagram, to announce that she has invited another kitty in her life. For the unversed, she already has three cats and now baby Juniper is added to the Bhatt family. While announcing the news, Alia wrote that she is extremely happy with the addition of another kitty in her girl gang.

This girl duo just became a girl trio.

Meet our new baby Juniper.

Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra rescued a husky amid the lockdown and welcomed baby ‘Panda’ to her family. She was already a proud mother of two pets. With panda, she now has 3 little furry friends roaming in her house.

Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!!

Anil Kapoor

Calling his new companion ‘the cutest Kapoor of them all’, Anil Kapoor introduced his new pup to his Insta-fam recently. Anil calls him Russell Crowe Kapoor aka ‘the prince of Juhu’. Take a look:

Introducing the cutest Kapoor of them all...Russell Crowe Kapoor a.k.a @theprinceofjuhu

Dua Lipa

Singer Dua Lipa was also one of the celebs who opened her house to a ‘tiny best friend’. Dexter was given to her by the Labelle Foundation. Check it out here:

our tiny bestfriend Dexter!!! thank you @thelabellefoundation HE’S PERFECT

Tara Sutaria

Welcome home, Baby Bailey!!! 🐶🤍🐕✨ @aadarjain @piasutaria 🖤🖤🖤🖤

Jada Pinkett Smith

Meet one of the new hosts of @redtabletalk 😆Thank you to my brother and my friend for nearly 3 decades (😬) @cesarsway for my birthday gift ... Banditi aka Bandito 🐶💛

Neetu Singh

Can’t thank @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial enough for this cute button “Doodle “

