Alia Bhatt Promises To ‘work Harder’ As She Completes 10 Years In The Industry

Alia Bhatt promises to be 'better' and 'work harder' as she completes 10 years in the industry. The 29-year-old made her debut in the Bollywood industry with the 2012 film Student Of the Year, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. Having debuted in SOTY, Alia has since then charted her career with films like Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gully Boy, RRR, Gangubai and more. The actor is all set to make her Hollywood debut opposite Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan with Heart Of Stone, which will release in 2023.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Alia Bhatt dropped a sunkissed picture of herself flaunting a smile. She also penned a sweet note in the caption, stating that she feels 'grateful' every single day and promises to be better, dream deeper and work harder. "Grateful .. EVERY SINGLE DAY!!!.. I promise to be better - dream deeper - work harder !!!!! thank you for the magic love love and only love. (sic)"

Soon after Alia dropped her adorable picture on Instagram, celebs, as well as netizens, started pouring love in the comments section. Kareena Kapoor Khan commented, "The Best there is," while Janhvi Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan and Varun Dhawan dropped hearts at the post.

Post-wedding with Ranbir Kapoor in April this year after dating for almost 4 years, the Raazi star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in June. "Our baby coming soon (sic)," she wrote then alongside the picture of the two from their doctor's visit.

Earlier while promoting her Netflix film Darlings along with the star cast, she was asked how she was managing her work commitments during pregnancy. "If you are fit and healthy, there is no need to take rest. Working gives me peace, it’s my passion, and it keeps my heart, mind, and soul alive and charged. So I would want to work till I am a hundred years old," she told the media.

Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, will next star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She recently completed filming for her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone. She also has Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh in her kitty.

Image: Instagram/@aliabhatt