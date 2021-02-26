Alia Bhatt Quiz For Fans To Test Their Knowledge And Know Trivia About Her

Alia Bhatt is all set to star in a number of highly anticipated movies. Alia Bhatt's movies for 2021 will include Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and RRR. As Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser broke the internet a few days ago, here's a quiz for you to test your knowledge about Alia Bhatt's movies, her life, and more.

Also read: Have Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Wedding Preparations Begun? Here's Why That's Possible

The Alia Bhatt quiz for fans

Q. What is Alia Bhatt’s mother's name?

1. Pooja Bhatt

2. Soni Razdan

3. Shirin Razdan

4. Soni Bhatt

Q. What was Alia Bhatt's debut movie?

1. Highway

2. Raazi

3. Student Of The Year

4. 2 States

Q. In which movie did Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan share the screen for the first time?

1. Badrinath Ki Dulhania

2. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

3. Student Of The Year

4. Kalank

Q. What role did Alia Bhatt played in the movie Udta Punjab?

1. Indian Spy

2. Politician

3. MP Migrant

4. Bihari Migrant

Q. What is the name of Alia's grandmom?

1. Babita

2. Gertrude Hoelzer

3. Tanuja

4. Helen

Q. What has Alia Bhatt confessed to being frightened of?

1. Heights

2. Lizards

3. Darkness

4. Cockroaches

Q. What actor did Alia confess to having a crush on when she was 10 years old?

1. Saif Ali Khan

2. Salman Khan

3. Hrithik Roshan

4. Shahid Kapoor

Q. Which country is Alia Bhatt a citizen of?

1. United Kingdom

2. India

3. Spain

4. The United States of America

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor Caught Reacting To Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Teaser On Camera | See

Q. What was Alia's character's name in the film Raazi?

1. Razia

2. Saadiya

3. Sehmat

4. Raazi

Q. What was the name of Alia's character in the movie 2 States?

1. Ananya Swaminatham

2. Ananya Singh

3. Ananya Shetty

4. Ananya Iyer

Q. In what film did Alia Bhatt appear as a child actress?

1. Mr. India

2. Sangharsh

3. Masoom

4. Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Q. Alia Bhatt launched her own fashion line for which online platform?

1. Myntra

2. Amazon

3. Flipkart

4. Jabong

Q. Who is Alia Bhatt's rumoured beau?

1. Siddhant Chaturvedi

2. Ranbir Kapoor

3. Sidharth Malhotra

4. Varun Dhawan

Q. What is the name of Alia's white Persian cat?

1. Jacob

2. Bruce

3. Arnold

4. Edward

Also read: SS Rajamouli Praises Alia Bhatt In 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Calls Her Avatar 'impressive'

Answers to the Alia Bhatt Quiz

1. 2

2. 3

3. 3

4. 4

5. 2

6. 3

7. 4

8. 1

9. 3

10. 1

11. 2

12. 4

13. 2

14. 4

Also read: Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Character Gets High Praise From Hussain Zaidi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.