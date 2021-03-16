Alia Bhatt Quiz- Test How Well You Know The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Actor?

Actor Alia Bhatt is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood who has proven her acting skills ever since her debut. The 28-year-old-actor who recently celebrated her birthday is all set to star in several highly anticipated movies this year. From Alia Bhatt's RRR look to the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser, she has already created a huge buzz in B-Town. Here is a quiz for about the actor to see how well do you know Alia Bhatt-

The ultimate Alia Bhatt quiz for her fans

1. Which of the following is Alia Bhatt's debut movie?

Student of the Year Raazi Highway 2 States

2. What is Alia Bhatt's citizenship?

German Indian Canadian British

3. What has Alia Bhatt confessed to being terrified of?

Snakes Darkness Heights Fire

4. Which is Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie with Ranbir Kapoor?

Brahmastra Sadak 2 Gangubai Kathiawadi RRR

5. What role did Alia Bhatt play in the movie Raazi?

Fashion Designer Indian Spy Politician UP Migrant

6. Which of these Bollywood actors is Alia Bhatt's paternal cousin?

Emraan Hashmi Ishaan Khattar Ayushmann Khurrana Kartik Aryan

7. What is Alia Bhatt's mother's name?

Helen Soni Razdan Pooja Bhatt Tanuja

8. What is the name of Alia Bhatt's real elder sister?

Frida Ananya Babita Shaheen

9. What was the name of Alia Bhatt's character in Udta Punjab?

Bauria Jassi Preet Mansi

10. What was Alia Bhatt's age when she made an appearance as a child actor in Sangharsh?

10 6 3 9

11. Who is the director of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Karan Johar Ayan Mukherji Sanjay Leela Bhansali Mahesh Bhatt

12. In the year 2017, Alia Bhatt had started an eco-friendly initiative for bringing awareness about the welfare of animals. What is its name?

CoExist Eternal Sunshine GoGreen Green Life

13. Which singer had offered Alia Bhatt training in his Music School?

Vishal Dadlani Ankit Tiwari Shankar Mahadevan AR Rahman

14. Alia Bhatt had a crush on which actor when she was ten years old?

Shahid Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Shah Rukh Khan Hritik Roshan

15. Alia Bhatt launched her own fashion line for which online platform?

Amazon Myntra Jabong Flipkart

Answer Key:

1. 1

2. 4

3. 2

4. 1

5. 2

6. 1

7. 2

8. 4

9. 1

10. 2

11. 3

12. 1

13. 4

14. 1

15. 3

Promo Image Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram