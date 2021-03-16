Alia Bhatt Quiz- Test How Well You Know The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Actor?

Actor Alia Bhatt is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood who has proven her acting skills ever since her debut. The 28-year-old-actor who recently celebrated her birthday is all set to star in several highly anticipated movies this year. From Alia Bhatt's RRR look to the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser, she has already created a huge buzz in B-Town. Here is a quiz for about the actor to see how well do you know Alia Bhatt-
The ultimate Alia Bhatt quiz for her fans
1. Which of the following is Alia Bhatt's debut movie?
-
Student of the Year
-
Raazi
-
Highway
-
2 States
2. What is Alia Bhatt's citizenship?
-
German
-
Indian
-
Canadian
-
British
3. What has Alia Bhatt confessed to being terrified of?
-
Snakes
-
Darkness
-
Heights
-
Fire
4. Which is Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie with Ranbir Kapoor?
-
Brahmastra
-
Sadak 2
-
Gangubai Kathiawadi
-
RRR
5. What role did Alia Bhatt play in the movie Raazi?
-
Fashion Designer
-
Indian Spy
-
Politician
-
UP Migrant
6. Which of these Bollywood actors is Alia Bhatt's paternal cousin?
-
Emraan Hashmi
-
Ishaan Khattar
-
Ayushmann Khurrana
-
Kartik Aryan
7. What is Alia Bhatt's mother's name?
-
Helen
-
Soni Razdan
-
Pooja Bhatt
-
Tanuja
8. What is the name of Alia Bhatt's real elder sister?
-
Frida
-
Ananya
-
Babita
-
Shaheen
9. What was the name of Alia Bhatt's character in Udta Punjab?
-
Bauria
-
Jassi
-
Preet
-
Mansi
10. What was Alia Bhatt's age when she made an appearance as a child actor in Sangharsh?
-
10
-
6
-
3
-
9
11. Who is the director of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi?
-
Karan Johar
-
Ayan Mukherji
-
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
-
Mahesh Bhatt
12. In the year 2017, Alia Bhatt had started an eco-friendly initiative for bringing awareness about the welfare of animals. What is its name?
-
CoExist
-
Eternal Sunshine
-
GoGreen
-
Green Life
13. Which singer had offered Alia Bhatt training in his Music School?
-
Vishal Dadlani
-
Ankit Tiwari
-
Shankar Mahadevan
-
AR Rahman
14. Alia Bhatt had a crush on which actor when she was ten years old?
-
Shahid Kapoor
-
Saif Ali Khan
-
Shah Rukh Khan
-
Hritik Roshan
15. Alia Bhatt launched her own fashion line for which online platform?
-
Amazon
-
Myntra
-
Jabong
-
Flipkart
Answer Key:
1. 1
2. 4
3. 2
4. 1
5. 2
6. 1
7. 2
8. 4
9. 1
10. 2
11. 3
12. 1
13. 4
14. 1
15. 3
