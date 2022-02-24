Alia Bhatt Quotes Bhagavad Gita, Responds To Kangana Ranaut's Dig At 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Last week, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi via her Instagram stories. The actor had earlier also slammed Bhatt and the movie when a small child was seen imitating Alia's character from the movie. Alia Bhatt has now responded to Ranaut's dig at her movie and used a quote from Bhagavad Gita.

Alia Bhatt reacts to Kangana Ranaut's dig

As per Bollywood Hungama, Alia Bhatt recently went to Kolkata to promote and launch the song Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi which also features debutante Shantanu Maheshwari. The actor was asked about Ranaut's continuous dig at her and Alia reportedly said, "Lord Krishna had said in the Gita that inaction is an action. That's all I want to say."

Meanwhile, a few days back, Kangana took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office ... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting...yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won't change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films ... Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power."

Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiawadi has been facing some trouble over the past few weeks. ANI reported that MLA Amin Patel had filed a petition in High Court to change the name of the film alleging that it misrepresents Kamathipura as a red-light area while showing the Kathiawadi community in poor light. Gangubai's alleged adopted son Babuji Shah, had filed a defamation case against the makers of the movie back in December 2020. However, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the petition seeking to stop the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directed film. The movie will be released on Febraury 25, 2022.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is loosely based on the true story of sex worker Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The film had its world premiere at Berlinale Speciale Gala Section at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival that took place from February 10 to February 20.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@kanganaranaut