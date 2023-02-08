Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Athiya Shetty Wish Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7 and shared a few pictures from their wedding ceremony on Instagram in the night. The couple's posts were flooded with comments from their friends from the industry. Many even took to their Instagram stories to congratulate the couple on their marriage.

Kiara Advani's RC15 co-star Ram Charan shared a picture of the couple on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Couple made in heaven, congratulations."

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram story below:

Alia Bhatt too took to her Instagram story and congratulated the couple.

See screenshot below:

Mira Rajput, who attended their wedding in Jaisalmer, took to her Instagram story and wrote, "love, love and love." She added, "magic and mast forever and ever. Ab toh Bombay wali bhi Dilli hogayi."

Check out the picture here:

Kiara Advani's close friend and ace designer Manish Malhotra also shared an Instagram story, he wrote, "Love and blessing to Mr and Mrs Malhotra."

Check out his Instagram story below:

Athiya Shetty, who too is a newlywed, congratulated the couple and said, "congratulations, happiness and love."

Check out her picture below:

Other celebrities including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar too wished the newlywed couple.