Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Attend Football Match In Mumbai, Walk Hand In Hand; See Photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took a break from their parenting duties and stepped out to attend a football match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters in Mumbai, on Sunday. The match was a part of the ninth season of India's primary football competition - Indian Super League.

Pictures and videos of the couple from the match are all over the internet, with their fans gushing over their chemistry.

In the viral pictures and videos, Alia and Ranbir can be seen holding hands, while walking and cheering for team Mumbai and celebrating their victory. The couple wore casual outfits for the event.

Many of the couple's fan clubs have shared their pictures and videos from the event on their respective social media handles.

Check out a few pictures and videos of the couple shared by one of their fan pages:

Ranbir-Alia's recent 'no photo policy' request for daughter Raha

On Saturday, new parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt held an informal meeting with the paparazzi. The meeting was also attended by actor and Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor. In the meeting, the couple requested the shutterbugs to not take Raha's pictures until she turns 2.

According to reports, Alia requested the paps to use emojis to hide her daughter's face, if ever she comes into their frame.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who reportedly started dating on the sets of 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' in 2018, tied the knot in April last year. The couple announced their pregnancy in June and welcomed their first child - a daughter, Raha in November of the same year.

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' also marks the couple's first feature film together.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be soon seen in filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', also starring Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be soon making her Hollywood debut with filmmaker Tom Harper's 'Heart of Stone', also starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The actor will also be teaming up with her 'Gully Boy' co-star Ranveer Singh for the Bollywood film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.'