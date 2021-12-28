Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Clicked Twinning In Jackets; See Photos

Quick links:
Bollywood actors are already leaving for their New Year getaway and the next to follow the league is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
The actor kept it minimal with a sleek bun and wore a mask to cover her face. The Raazi actor also carried a bright orange coloured handbag.
Ranbir Kapoor looked dotting in an olive coloured jacket with hint of grey in his outfit teamed up with a blue tee and cargo pants.
