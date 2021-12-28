Last Updated:

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Clicked Twinning In Jackets; See Photos

Alia and Ranbir were clicked outside the Mumbai airport as they both posed for the paparazzi. It seems like the duo is heading off for an NYE celebration.

Bollywood actors are already leaving for their New Year getaway and the next to follow the league is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Brahmastra actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to jet off for a New Year vacation.

Alia and Ranbir were clicked outside the Mumbai airport as they both posed for the paparazzi.

Alia wore an olive green trench coat over a tee and paired it with similar coloured trousers.

The actor kept it minimal with a sleek bun and wore a mask to cover her face. The Raazi actor also carried a bright orange coloured handbag. 

Ranbir Kapoor looked dotting in an olive coloured jacket with hint of grey in his outfit teamed up with a blue tee and cargo pants. 

The duo will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which will be released on September 9, 2022.

