Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Clicked Twinning In Jackets; See Photos

Last Updated: 28th December, 2021 23:01 IST

The duo will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which will be released on September 9, 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor looked dotting in an olive coloured jacket with hint of grey in his outfit teamed up with a blue tee and cargo pants.

The actor kept it minimal with a sleek bun and wore a mask to cover her face. The Raazi actor also carried a bright orange coloured handbag.

Alia and Ranbir were clicked outside the Mumbai airport as they both posed for the paparazzi.

Brahmastra actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to jet off for a New Year vacation.

Bollywood actors are already leaving for their New Year getaway and the next to follow the league is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

