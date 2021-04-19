Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Off To Maldives For Vacation After Testing Negative For COVID-19

On April 19, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were papped at Mumbai Airport, flying to the Maldives for their vacation, after testing negative for the COVID-19 virus. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a series of the actors' pictures, wherein they were seen getting off their car and walking towards the boarding gate. As seen in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's viral pictures, B-town's most-talked couple was seen twinning in white outfits. Take a peek into Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Mumbai airport images as they fly to the Maldives.

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor off to the Maldives

In this Instagram post, Viral shared four images of Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor, getting papped at the Mumbai airport. Alia was seen donning a yellow crop top, layered with a white sleeveless design jacket ensemble. She paired the top ensemble with white baggy pants that also had knee pockets. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor looked stunning in a simple white t-shirt and denim pants.

While Alia Bhatt sported comfy translucent heels, Ranbir was spotted wearing a pair of grey sneakers. Both these stars also matched their black masks and black tinted sunglasses. In the first two images, Alia and Ranbir were seen walking towards the airport, while in the third picture, the latter was seen getting off his car. In the last image, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor were seen going towards the boarding lounge.

Tiger and Disha also fly to the Maldives

On Apr 19, apart from Alia & Ranbir, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff also flew off to the Maldives. Viral Bhayani shared a picture of the rumoured couple from Mumbai Airport. Here, Disha Patani was seen wearing a pink tube top and had it layered with a blue sweater ensemble. She also sported a ripped denim pant and accessorised her airport look with a sling bag.

Holding her passport in one hand, Disha wore a pink mask and black tinted glasses. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Tiger Shroff was seen wearing a body-tight sweatshirt and dark blue denim pants. Sporting a blue mask and sunglasses, Shroff donned a pair of black sneakers with his airport look.