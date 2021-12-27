Last Updated:

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Papped Together As They Head To Studios For Upcoming Project

Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted together while going to studios. Ranbir looked dotting in green and blue sweater.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted together out and about in the city.

Image: Varinder Chawla

The duo, who will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, was spotted going to the studios together for their upcoming project.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt, who will be next seen in S. S. Rajamouli's RRR, was clicked while they were inside the car.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Keeping it basic yet stylish, the Raazi actor wore a sky blue sweatshirt, paired with golden loop earrings.

Image: Varinder Chawla

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor looked handsome in a green and blue sweater paired with blue denim.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor teamed up the whole attire with Nike shoes and a blue cap.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Brahmastra, which will hit the cinemas on September 9, 2022.

Image: Varinder Chawla

The couple was recently spotted at the grand successful launch of the Motion Poster of the film, Brahmastra.

