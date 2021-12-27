Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Papped Together As They Head To Studios For Upcoming Project

Quick links:
The duo, who will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, was spotted going to the studios together for their upcoming project.
Alia Bhatt, who will be next seen in S. S. Rajamouli's RRR, was clicked while they were inside the car.
Keeping it basic yet stylish, the Raazi actor wore a sky blue sweatshirt, paired with golden loop earrings.
The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor looked handsome in a green and blue sweater paired with blue denim.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Brahmastra, which will hit the cinemas on September 9, 2022.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.