Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Reach Hospital For Delivery Of First Child; Family Members Arrive

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to embrace parenthood soon, and the couple was recently spotted arriving at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Girgaon for the delivery of their first child. Not only Ranbir-Alia, the duo's family members including Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan were also photographed arriving at the medical facility.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor reach hospital for delivery of first child

In pictures shared by paparazzi handles on social media, the couple was seen arriving in their vehicle. Other glimpses also showcase Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan visiting the two. Take a look.

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on Instagram in June, sharing a picture of her and Ranbir from their doctor's visit. "Our baby is coming soon (sic)," she wrote in the caption.

Spilling beans on how they're gearing up to welcome the newest member of the family, Ranbir told Bollywood Bubble, “Now we are having a fight because there is a book on it that she (Alia) has read and wants me to read, and am 30 per cent through it, and I tell her, listen, books are not gonna teach us how we are gonna raise our child, let us experience it when it happens.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut alongside International icon Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone. She also has Rocky Rani ki Prem Kahaani alongside Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in her kitty. She was last seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALIAABHATT)