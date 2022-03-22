Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted At Varanasi Ghat While Shooting For 'Brahmastra'

B-Town's much-loved couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently shooting for their forthcoming yet highly-anticipated film, Brahmastra. Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the Magnum opus will have a theatrical release on September 9, 2022. The Ayan Mukerji directorial will be released in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted at Varanasi Ghat

Meanwhile, a video surfaced online that sees actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the Varanasi Ghat. As per ANI, the actors were at the respective location for the completion of the last schedule of Brahmastra. While the Raazi actor wore a yellow coloured outfit, Ranbir was spotted in a white t-shirt teamed up with an orange shirt and blue pair of jeans. A clip features Alia exiting one of the ghats with the Ye Jawani Hai Deewani actor. She held a tiny fan in her hand being used to beat the heat.

The actors left for Varanasi on Monday. Alia was seen in a white crop top and wide-leg pair of denim while Ranbir was in a white tee and black denim as they arrived together at the Mumbai airport to catch the flight. The movie holds a special significance for her as it would be the first time that she would be sharing screen space with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji reveals first look of Alia Bhatt

Alia's first look from Brahmastra was recently released by Ayan Mukerji on the former's birthday. She will be seen essaying the character of Isha alongside Shiva (played by Ranbir). Isha was seen in an embrace with Shiva in a ball of fire as a drop from the clouds fell on her. Right from light-hearted moments where she was seen smiling in both traditional and Western outfits, to running for her safety, being overwhelmed by a force of the wind, looking at the skies in wonder to expressing delight over Shiva's powers, the teaser captured her various moods.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film sees a notable cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, among others. The plot revolves around a man realising the influence of some old powers on him, and his association with the strong weapon from ancient Indian texts, Brahmastra.