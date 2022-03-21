Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Twin In White At Mumbai Airport; Netizens Hail Their Chemistry

As the fans get elated to watch Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together, the power couple was recently spotted outside the Mumbai airport as they were heading inside to catch a flight. The fans were thrilled watching the duo as they both were twinning in white outfits with their sunglasses on.

Alia Bhatt was spotted wearing a white crop top having a kitten printed on it. She paired it with a set of classy bell-bottom jeans while carrying a white handbag. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor was seen stepping out of the car sporting a loose white tee along with a pair of black jeans. He accessorised his look by sporting a black cap, black sunglasses along with a set of black and white sports shoes.

The moment a video of them surfaced online, the fans began dropping hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section while expressing their love for the duo. Some of the fans also referred to them as the power couple of Bollywood while others praised Alia and mentioned how cute she looked in her latest airport look. Some also stated how they looked super hot together while the others expressed their excitement by adding fire emojis in the comments section. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's latest video depicting the duo reaching Mumbai airport.

On the work front

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to share the screen in their upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial, Brahmastra. The movie is set to release in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on 9 September 2022. Apart from the duo, the movie will also star a notable star cast of actors namely Amitabh Bachchan as Prof. Arvind Chaturvedi, Mouni Roy as Damayanti Singhania, Nagarjuna Akkineni as Ajay Vashisht, an archaeologist, Dimple Kapadia as Anita Saxena, Prateik Babbar as Raja Singh, etc.

Ranbir Kapoor is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Shamshera, Animal along with an untitled film being directed by Luv Ranjan. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt will be seen essaying significant roles in her highly-awaited movies namely RRR, Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Heart of Stone.

Image: PTI