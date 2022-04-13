Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Marriage: Caterers And Bodyguards Arrive At RK's Vastu House

Amid numerous speculations about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, while Ayan Mukerji recently confirmed their wedding by sharing a heartwarming song of the duo from their upcoming movie, Brahmastra. It was recently seen that a bunch of caterers and bodyguards arrived at RK's house in Mumbai.

Caterers and bodyguards arrive at RK's house

While the fans are still absorbing the confirmation of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding by their close friend, Ayan Mukerji, the pre-wedding festivities have seemed to begin at Ranbir's house. A big loading tempo was recently spotted arriving at RK's house along with numerous bodyguards ahead of their Haldi ceremony. Taking to Instagram, Varinder Chawla posted a video clip in which two cars can be seen entering the premises of the building of RK's house in Mumbai. watch the video-

Ayan Mukerji confirms Alia-Ranbir wedding

Ayan Mukerji recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared glimpses of Alia and Ranbir from their upcoming movie, Brahmastra as a tribute to the couple while they embark upon their new journey. In the caption, he penned a sweet tribute to them by extending his best wishes to his closest and dearest people in the world while referring to them as his 'happy place' and 'safe place.' He even shared the song, Kesariya from the film, Brahmastra in the post to celebrate the couple's bond while wishing the best of energies, blessings, and all the joy and purity as they enter an amazing new chapter of life.

Earlier visuals shared by Bollywood photographer Varindar Chawla showed a glimpse into the top-notch security and privacy planning laid out for the big day. Days ahead of the wedding, men were seen installing a white curtain at Ranbir Kapoor's Mumbai residence to block the media's view. The Krishna Raj bungalow lit up in purple and pink lights just days ahead of the rumoured wedding. As per media reports, the couple will be moving in there after their wedding.

Image: Instagram/@ayan_mukerji