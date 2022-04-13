Last Updated:

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Marriage: Caterers And Bodyguards Arrive At RK's Vastu House

As Ayan Mukerji recently confirmed Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding, caterers and bodyguards were recently spotted outside RK house ahead of Haldi celebration.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Ranbir Kapoor

Image: Instagram/@ayan_mukerji


Amid numerous speculations about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, while Ayan Mukerji recently confirmed their wedding by sharing a heartwarming song of the duo from their upcoming movie, Brahmastra. It was recently seen that a bunch of caterers and bodyguards arrived at RK's house in Mumbai. 

Caterers and bodyguards arrive at RK's house

While the fans are still absorbing the confirmation of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding by their close friend, Ayan Mukerji, the pre-wedding festivities have seemed to begin at Ranbir's house. A big loading tempo was recently spotted arriving at RK's house along with numerous bodyguards ahead of their Haldi ceremony. Taking to Instagram, Varinder Chawla posted a video clip in which two cars can be seen entering the premises of the building of RK's house in Mumbai. watch the video-

Ayan Mukerji confirms Alia-Ranbir wedding 

Ayan Mukerji recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared glimpses of Alia and Ranbir from their upcoming movie, Brahmastra as a tribute to the couple while they embark upon their new journey. In the caption, he penned a sweet tribute to them by extending his best wishes to his closest and dearest people in the world while referring to them as his 'happy place' and 'safe place.' He even shared the song, Kesariya from the film, Brahmastra in the post to celebrate the couple's bond while wishing the best of energies, blessings, and all the joy and purity as they enter an amazing new chapter of life. 

READ | Ranbir-Alia's marriage: Tight security at 'Rockstar' actor's Mumbai home ahead of Haldi
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Earlier visuals shared by Bollywood photographer Varindar Chawla showed a glimpse into the top-notch security and privacy planning laid out for the big day. Days ahead of the wedding, men were seen installing a white curtain at Ranbir Kapoor's Mumbai residence to block the media's view. The Krishna Raj bungalow lit up in purple and pink lights just days ahead of the rumoured wedding. As per media reports, the couple will be moving in there after their wedding. 

READ | Ranbir-Alia Wedding LIVE Updates: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima leave for couple's Pooja ceremony

Image: Instagram/@ayan_mukerji

READ | Ranbir-Alia's wedding confirmed by Ayan Mukerji via Brahmastra song Kesariya; Alia reacts
READ | Neetu Kapoor reminisces fond engagement memories with Rishi ahead of Ranbir-Alia's wedding

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Alia wedding
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND