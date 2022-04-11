Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding: Latest Video Shows Decor Items Unloaded At RK's House

It is a happy period for Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as it seems like the preparation for their wedding festivities has begun in full swing. Just days ahead of their speculated Mehendi ceremony, a van unloading decor items including tables, chairs and carpets was spotted outside Ranbir Kapoor's residence. Although the couple haven't officially revealed their wedding date, the visuals outside the Rockstar actor's house hint that their wedding day is nearing.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding preparation

On Monday, April 11, entertainment content creator and Bollywood photographer Varindar Chawla's team captured a vehicle unloading wrapped up tables and chairs. A few workers can also be seen carrying rolls of carpets on their shoulders as they move towards Ranbir Kapoor's Mumbai residence.

While the Brahmastra actor's mother Neetu Kapoor has dodged questions related to her son's wedding in recent days, the preparation visuals are sure to reveal that the family is gearing up for the special day.

Watch the video below:

This comes just a day after paparazzi spotted Ranbir Kapoor's ancestral home Krishna Raj bungalow being all fancied up. The previous video gave fans glimpses of lights being installed outside the lavish house.

As per several media reports and ANI, Alia Bhatt is likely to dazzle in a Sabyasachi lehenga on her special day. Fans of the star know that Alia Bhatt loves to wear Sabyasachi designer wear. Be it promoting her movies or attending big events like Sonam Kapoor's wedding, the Bollywood actor has slayed Sabyasachi outfits on numerous occasions. Now, it is speculated that she's opting for her go-to designer for her wedding ceremony as well.

In addition to this, Alia Bhatt will seemingly also opt for Manish Malhotra ensembles for her wedding festivities. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the Brahmastra duo will tie the knot on April 15, 2022. However, it is pertinent to note that official confirmation from the couple regarding the same is yet awaited. If reports are to be believed, then Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities will commence on April 13.

Image: Instagram/@the_ranbirkapoor/@varindertchawla