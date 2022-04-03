Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding To Take Place At RK House? Randhir Kapoor Reacts

The Internet is buzzing with reports of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage, which many are speculating will take place in the second week of April. According to recent developments, the ceremony will be taking place at the Kapoor family’s ancestral home, RK House in Chembur, Mumbai, in the presence of close family members and friends.

Ranbir's uncle and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor recently reacted to the marriage reports, quipping that he hasn't heard anything about it. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Randhir Kapoor stated that if such a grand ceremony was taking place at their ancestral home, someone ought to have informed him.

Randhir Kapoor reacts to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding reports

Speaking to the publication, he said, “I’m not in Mumbai right now, and I haven’t heard anything about the wedding. If such a big wedding was happening at our house, somebody would have surely called me up and informed me.”

Even celebrity henna artist Veena Nagda, who has worked with Alia in the past, told the publication that she hasn't been contacted by anyone for the wedding. She added, "I met Alia a couple of days back but no mention of wedding from her either. If the wedding is indeed happening this month, then it’s really going to be a short notice for me.”

These statements come shortly after it was reported that RK House is being considered as the wedding venue. According to Pinkvilla, the ancestral home was the perfect fit for Ranbir, as his parents, late veteran Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also got hitched there. Their guest list is said to comprise 450 people, with wedding planners Shaadi Squad handling it.

Pinkvilla also stated that while the Kapoors are eyeing an April end ceremony, the Bhatt family wants the two to get hitched as early as possible owing to Alia Bhatt's maternal grandfather, Narendra Nath Razdan's health condition.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir are gearing up for the release of their first-ever collaboration, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and others in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RANDHIRKAPOOR/ PTI)