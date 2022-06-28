Alia Bhatt-Ranbir To Go On Short 'babymoon' Following Pregnancy Announcement; Details Here

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took fans by surprise as they announced that they were all set to embrace parenthood. In her latest social media post, Alia dropped a glimpse of an ultrasound session where Ranbir accompanied her and revealed that their baby was 'coming soon'. The duo seems to have planned out their projects in advance, with reports suggesting that they're all set to embark on a 'babymoon'.

Accordign to Bollywood Life, a source claimed that Ranbir Kapoor is planning to visit Alia in the UK, where she's currently filming her Hollywood debut project Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot. The couple will then visit the European countryside before heading back to Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to go on short 'babymoon'

The insider told the publication, "She will finish her shoot in the first half of July and Ranbir will go to get her back home. But the two haven't had the time to go on a honeymoon due to their packed schedules. But they will head for a quick babymoon before heading back to Mumbai. European countryside is on their mind where they can just relax in each other's company and plan for what lies ahead."

Both the actors have a trail of projects in their pipeline. While Ranbir has projects like Shamshera, Animal and an untitled project alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Alia will be seen in films like Darlings, Jee Le Zara, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Premi Kahani, and Heart Of Stone. Apart from this, the couple is also gearing up for the release of their first film together, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the sci-fi adventure also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. It's all set to release on September 9, 2022.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor expecting their first child

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia dropped the duo's picture from an ultrasound appointment, where they can be seen glancing at the monitor. Sharing the picture, Alia wrote in the caption, "Our baby ….. coming soon." The couple received congratulatory messages from celebrities like Gal Gadot, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and many others.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALIAABHATT)