Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Wish 'RARKPK' Co-star Dharmendra On B'day With Special BTS Pics

Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra recently turned a year older on Thursday, December 8, 2021. As the actor rang into his 86th birthday, Bollywood stars began pouring warm wishes. While Dharmendra is currently shooting for the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, his co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh wished him a happy birthday with some behind-the-scenes photos.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared a happy picture with the veteran star on his birthday. The photo saw Alia Bhatt smiling and posing with Dharmendra. She wore a white-coloured traditional outfit with a red organza dupatta. The Gangubai Kathiwadi star accessorised her look with a pair of oxidised earrings. On the other hand, Dharmendra donned a cream coloured sweater with a checked muffler and black hat. Sharing the photo, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Happy birthday to the one and only @aapkadharam!!" and added two red heart emojis. Ranveer Singh reacted to the photo with a series of red heart emoticons.

Ranveer Singh sends love to Dharmendra

Ranveer Singh also showered love on the veteran Sholay star via Instagram. The actor shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of RARKPK. In one of the photos, Ranveer was seen donning a white outfit from head to toe. Sharing the pictures, the Padmaavat actor wrote, "LOVE YOU," and tagged Dharmendra.

Details about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

The upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is outed to be a romance drama/comedy. The film cast Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The film also has veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The actors are currently shooting for the film in Delhi. On completing 50 days in the shoot, the filmmakers and cast announced its release date. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share a behind the scenes video featuring her and Ranveer Singh greeting the veteran stars on the film's sets. Sharing the clip, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Loading it up with music, dance, an ensemble cast, a dash of drama and a whole lot of love just for you! Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani releasing in cinemas on 10th February 2023! See you there to make this kahani complete."

