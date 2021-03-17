Alia Bhatt Reacts To Aadar Jain's 'Hello Charlie' Trailer, Says He Looks "Too Cute"

Gangubhai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt quite recently took to Instagram in order to share her thoughts regarding her beau, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin's streaming debut project, titled Hello Charlie. While reacting to the trailer of Aadar Jain's debut on the streamer and sharing the link to Hello Charlie trailer, through which the project was announced quite recently, Bhatt Jr. revealed that her friend is looking "Too Cute" and cannot wait to see the presentation upon release. The actor ended her statement in connection to the same with a series of laughing face emojis. The screenshot of the same, which has been sourced from Alia Bhatt's Instagram stories section, can be found below.

Alia Bhatt reacts to Hello Charlie Trailer:

About 'Hello Charlie':

The film announcement teaser of Hello Charlie, hints at the exploration of a comical relationship between the film's human protagonist (Jain) and his ape friend. The real identity of the actor who is playing the latter hasn't been revealed yet. The film, as per the video description of the film announcement teaser, features the likes of Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi, Darshan Jariwalla, Rajpal Yadav, Girish Kulkarni, Bharat Ganeshpure & Siddhanth Kapoor. As far as details regarding the release of the film is concerned, the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Hello Charlie Film announcement trailer:

Alia Bhatt's latest projects:

Very recently, the makers of Bhatt Jr.'s next, Gangubhai Kathiawadi, released the trailer of the film that sees the Highway star play its titular character. The film is based on a brothel owner who went down in the books of Indian history for her stern nature and no-nonsense attitude. The trailer for the same can be found below.

Additionally, very recently, the team that is responsible for bringing Alia Bhatt's RRR to life, revealed the actor's look from the film on the occasion of her birthday. As one will see in the post below, the film that is going to be frontline by Ram Charan and NTR Jr. stars Bhatt as Sita. The first look can be found below.

